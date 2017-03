Nigerian bobsleigh driver Seun Adigun and brakewomen Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga made the bold decision to form the world's first all-African bobsleigh team in 2015.

They are now on the verge of qualifying for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Korea.

The team share their thoughts on making history, battling the cold and hurtling down ice for their country.

Video by Charlie Northcott