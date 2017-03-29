The Nigerian bobsleigh team racing towards history

Fighting freezing winds, bone-breaking speed and up to five g-force, the Nigerian women's bobsleigh team are training hard in western Canada.

Driver Seun Adigun and brakewomen Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga are all former professional track and field athletes.

Their practice times on the ice run are fast - and they are aiming for a historic first. No bobsleigh team from Nigeria or any country in Africa has completed at the Olympics.

The team's dream is on the verge of coming true. The Nigerian bobsleigh team only needs to complete three more competitions to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Video by Charlie Northcott