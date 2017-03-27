One dead in Oakland residential building fire

Firefighters have battled to put out a fire at an apartment block in Oakland, California, that has left at least one person dead.

Fifteen other people were rescued in the early hours of Monday, four of them taken to hospital. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

In December, Oakland became the site of the deadliest structure fire in the US in over a decade when 36 party-goers died in a warehouse known as the Ghost Ship.