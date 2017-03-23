US healthcare bill: Blow for Trump as House vote delayed

Image copyright Getty Images

A vote on President Donald Trump's new health care bill in the House of Representatives, scheduled for Thursday, has been delayed.

The postponement is a setback for the president who had insisted he would win the numbers on Thursday to pass.

His key American Healthcare Act is intended to replace parts of the Obamacare health-insurance reforms.

Repealing and replacing Obamacare was a major plank of Donald Trump's election campaign.

CNN quoted a senior White House source as saying that the vote would now take place on Friday morning, and that the decision was taken in order to avoid a vote in the early hours of Friday.

'Positive steps'

White House press secretary Sean Spicer has all week insisted the administration would get the numbers and that the bill would pass, saying there was "no plan B".

Shortly before the delay was announced, he was still talking of "very positive steps" and that the number of supporters for the bill was continuing to rise.

The bill needs 215 votes to pass but ran into opposition mainly from conservative Republicans who believed it did not roll back enough of Mr Obama's Affordable Care Act.

Media caption What's in the Republican healthcare bill?

The conservative House Freedom Caucus met Mr Trump on Thursday and afterwards said there was "no deal".

With some moderate Republicans also defecting - and all Democrats opposed - it appeared Speaker Paul Ryan could not see the numbers adding up.

The failure to go to a vote is a blow for the president, who has spent the week visiting the Capitol and calling senators on the phone to win over opponents.

House Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows said there were "not enough members to get a yes, but progress is being made".

He played down what he called the "artificial deadline" of Thursday.