US to ban electronics on flights from a dozen countries, US media says

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The new directive is expected to affect airlines from 13 countries

Passengers travelling from about a dozen countries will be barred from carrying most electronic devices on US-bound flights, officials tell US media.

Airlines from certain countries in the Middle East and Africa will require passengers heading to the US to check laptops and tablets in the hold.

The directive is reportedly the result of a security threat and could be announced as soon as Tuesday.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) declined to comment on the issue.

"We have no comment on potential security precautions, but will provide an update when appropriate," DHS said in a statement to the BBC.

The Transportation Security Administration, which is part of Homeland Security, also refused to comment.

It is unclear which airlines would fall under the ban and how long it will be in place.

But Royal Jordanian Airlines tweeted on Monday that it would ban passengers from carrying on most electronics to and from its North American flights, CNN first reported.

The tweet was later deleted.

Image copyright Getty Images

The Jordan-based carrier said that starting on Tuesday, it will only allow phones and medical devices on its flights. All other electronics would be "strictly prohibited".

The airline said that laptops, tablets, DVD players and electronic games must be checked with baggage.

The new rule will affect Royal Jordanian flights to New York, Chicago, Detroit and Montreal.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly reportedly called congressional lawmakers over the weekend to explain the travel security issues that prompted the electronics ban, a congressional aide briefed on the discussion told the AP news agency.

The new ban has been under consideration for several weeks, according to US media.