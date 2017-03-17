US tourists found dead after Canada avalanche

Image copyright EyeWire Image caption The Banff National Park stands in the Canadian Rockies

The bodies of two US tourists have been located in Alberta, Canada, after they were caught in an avalanche in the Banff National Park.

The bodies were recovered on Friday morning at around 10:30 (16:30 GMT), Parks Canada said.

The two tourists, who came from Boston, were caught in the avalanche on either Saturday or Sunday.

They had failed to check out of their hotel on Tuesday and their car was found near Lake Louise.

A rescue team discovered snowshoe tracks leading to avalanche debris.

Parks Canada said a helicopter flying over the area had picked up signals from two radio distress transmitters.

Rescue services were able to retrieve the bodies only when the avalanche risk was deemed to have dropped sufficiently.

"The thoughts of all Parks Canada staff are with the family and friends of those involved," a Parks Canada spokesperson said.