Senate intelligence panel rejects Trump wiretap claim

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump accuses his predecessor of wiretapping his phones during the presidential race

There are "no indications" that Trump Tower was under surveillance by the US government before or after the election, a Senate committee has said.

The statement from Republican Senator Richard Burr, Senate Intelligence Committee chairman, dismissed Donald Trump's claim his phones were tapped.

Mr Trump had accused his predecessor Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during the presidential race.

Mr Burr joins a cadre of lawmakers who have rejected the allegation.

Republican chairman of the House intelligence committee Devin Nunes said on Wednesday he doesn't believe "there was an actual tap of Trump Tower".

Media caption Republicans have questions about Trump and his wiretap claim

But Mr Trump stood by his unverified allegations on Wednesday, telling Fox News a "wiretap covers a lot of different things".

He also hinted that more details about the alleged surveillance could be revealed in the coming weeks.

"Wiretap covers a lot of different things. I think you're going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks," he said in an interview that was broadcast in full on Wednesday night.