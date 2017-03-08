Escaping the graveyard: How I’m paying for my meth dealing sins

Go back a few years and Cathlene Price was a broken woman.

Two decades on meth had destroyed her marriage, her job and her health. Like countless others consumed by the methamphetamine epidemic sweeping her town, she had ended up in the state prison, a convicted felon.

Three years on and she is back in jail... but this time as a minister, helping others overcome their addictions.

As part of a BBC series looking at ordinary lives in the town of Clinton, Arkansas, we meet the woman who sold meth in a graveyard, before turning her life around through faith and family.