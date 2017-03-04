A week in the life of the White House press briefing room
4 March 2017 Last updated at 01:07 GMT
The battle between Donald Trump and the media has proved to be one of the defining features of his presidency so far.
What is it like to be a fly-on-the-wall inside the White House press briefing room? Filmmaker Olly Lambert spent a week behind the scenes.
His report for BBC Newsnight covers the week in mid-February when national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned and Mr Trump held his first solo press conference since taking up the presidency.