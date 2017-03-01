Trump to vow tough immigration approach in speech to Congress

Media caption LIVE: President Trump delivers his first address to joint session of Congress

US President Donald Trump is expected to promise a tough approach on immigration as he makes his first speech to a joint session of Congress.

According to excerpts, he will say that "by finally enforcing our immigration laws" the US will raise wages, help the jobless and make communities safer.

He is also expected to promise "massive tax relief for the middle class".

Mr Trump's primetime address will seek to boost his low approval ratings after a bumpy start to his presidency.

Some 44% of Americans think Mr Trump is doing a good job, according to the RealClearPolitics poll average, a historic low for modern presidents after a month in office.

The president's political honeymoon has been soured by acrimonious spats with the media and the intelligence community, a high-profile court defeat to his controversial travel ban, and the firing of a top aide.

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was forced to quit after it emerged he had discussed US sanctions with a Russian diplomat and misled the White House about the conversations.

Though Mr Trump has yet to score any legislative accomplishments, his decisions to withdraw the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and order the government to start working on a wall along the US-Mexico border have cheered supporters.

In a Fox News interview broadcast earlier on Tuesday, Mr Trump gave himself an overall "A plus" for effort, but added that "in terms of messaging, I would give myself a C or a C plus".

Among US First Lady Melania Trump's guests on Tuesday night are set to be three California residents whose relatives were killed by people in the US illegally.

At least a dozen Democrats have brought as their guests young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children.

Meanwhile, television personality Rosie O'Donnell - who has long feuded with Mr Trump - hosted a rally against him outside the White House.

Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear is due to deliver the Democratic rebuttal to President Trump's address.

He is expected to say Republicans plan to "rip affordable health insurance" away from those who most need it.