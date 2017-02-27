Olathe, Kansas, shooting suspect Adam Purinton in court

Image copyright AP Image caption Witnesses say Adam Purinton shouted "get out of my country" before opening fire

A man accused of fatally shooting an Indian man and injuring two others at a suburban Kansas City bar last week has made his first court appearance.

Adam Purinton, 51, was wearing a safety smock designed to prevent him from harming himself during the hearing.

He is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Police say he shot and killed Srinivas Kuchibholta at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, on Wednesday evening.

The FBI is investigating whether the shooting constitutes a hate crime.

The shooting drew worldwide attention and has gripped the Indian-American community.

Hillary Clinton weighed in on the matter on Twitter on Monday, demanding President Donald Trump speak out against intolerance following the shooting.

"With threats & hate crimes on rise, we shouldn't have to tell @POTUS to do his part. He must step up & speak out," the former Democratic presidential candidate tweeted.

Broken hearts in Olathe - Rajini Vaidyanathan, BBC News North America

On Saturday at 11am, the doors of Austin Bar and Grill reopened, after a fatal shooting which has shaken people here in Olathe and beyond.

"We've come back to show we won't let the attacker change our way of life," said one patron who'd turned up.

Austins is your regular local bar in a strip mall. It serves the usual diet of fried food and beers, with sport on big screens. But, Austins is now also the place which robbed one man of his life, and left two others injured.

As Alok Madasani sat in pain in his living room, nursing an injury caused by the bullet which struck his thigh, he told me how he and Srinivas were so well known at the bar the staff knew how much ice they took in their drinks.

Until that fateful night, he said he'd never heard anyone use overtly racist language in Olathe. And many other Indians I met at a vigil on Friday night echoed that sentiment.

They said Olathe has always been a friendly and welcoming place. One man said he hoped this tragedy was a "one off", and that the show of support here would help heal the many hearts, which have been broken.

Mr Trump has yet to comment on the shooting, but his press secretary, Sean Spicer, said on Monday that early reports on the Kansas shooting were "disturbing".

Witnesses said Mr Purinton shouted "get out of my country" before shots rang out.

He fired on Mr Kuchibhotla and his friend Alok Madasani, two 32-year-old Indian men who worked as engineers at GPS-maker Garmin.

Mr Kuchibhotla died of his injuries while Mr Madasani survived. A third patron, 24-year-old Ian Grillot, was also wounded while trying to intervene.

Mr Madasani told the BBC that before the shooting the gunman had demanded to know if they were in the country legally.

The suspect was arrested several hours later at an Applebee's restaurant in Clinton, Missouri, where a barmaid alerted police after he allegedly told her about the shooting.

He is being held in the Johnson County Jail on a bond of $2m (£1.6m).

His next court appearance is on 9 March.