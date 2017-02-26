Olathe shooting: Friend and widow on US shooting

The Indian man who survived a shooting in a bar which claimed the life of his best friend and injured another, has been speaking about the ordeal for the first time.

Alok Madasani told the BBC how his attacker asked him if he was in the United States illegally, questioning where he'd come from.

His friend Srinivas Kutchibhotla was killed in the gun attack. Mr Kutchibhotla's wife Sunayana has also been describing events of that evening, for the first time.

Both spoke exclusively to the BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan.