Trump promises border wall 'soon, way ahead of schedule'

US President Donald Trump has vowed to start building a wall on the Mexican border "soon, way ahead of schedule", in a speech to a conservative event.

Addressing the Conservative Political Action Congress, he vowed to always put American citizens first and build a "great, great border wall".

He also promised to focus on "getting bad people out of this country".

Mr Trump was greeted by chants of "USA, USA, USA!" as he addressed the annual forum in Maryland.

"We're building the wall," Mr Trump said in his keynote address on Friday.

"In fact it's going to start very soon. Way ahead of schedule. Its way, way, way ahead of schedule."