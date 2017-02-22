Dakota pipeline protest: Arrests as year-long occupation ends

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Protesters set fire to the encampment as they left

Police in the US have begun arresting protesters opposed to the building of an oil pipeline in North Dakota.

Many of the demonstrators ignored an official deadline on Wednesday to leave their protest camp, and some set fire to makeshift wooden structures.

A federal judge has rejected a request by two Native American tribes for an emergency order blocking the pipeline.

The two tribes say the pipeline creates a risk of water pollution and endangers sites they consider sacred.

President Trump has signed an executive order authorising the Dakota Access Pipeline to proceed.

Earlier on Wednesday, about 150 people departed the camp for the last time, bringing to an end a year-long occupation.

However, an unknown number have stayed behind to be arrested, protest leaders say.

The Dakota Pipeline dispute