Bao Bao, a three-year-old panda who has captured the hearts of Americans since her birth at the National Zoo in Washington, has departed for China.

She will join the Chinese panda breeding programme after first completing a 16-hour flight.

Hopefully she won't face any excess baggage costs - she has about 55lbs (25kg) of bamboo with her, as well as a few other snacks.

The BBC's Laura Trevelyan reports.