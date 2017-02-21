Trump condemns 'horrible' anti-Semitism

Media caption Trump says 'ugly' anti-Semitism must stop

US President Donald Trump has condemned dozens of violent threats made against US Jewish community centres in the past few weeks.

"We have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms," he said while visiting an African-American museum in Washington.

"The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centres are horrible and painful", he said.

The FBI is investigating following more threats on Monday.

The president also spoke out against racism during his remarks at the end of a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in the nation's capital.

Last week, 27 Jewish community centres in at least 17 US states reported receiving hoax bomb threats. On Monday 11 more were made across the country.

No bombs were found at any locations, and normal services resumed following building evacuations.

Miami Beach Jewish Community Center in Florida was reopened after a hoax threat last week

Police in the state of Missouri have opened an investigation after more than 170 headstones were damaged at a Jewish cemetery in St Louis, Missouri, on Monday evening.

Governor Eric Greitens posted a statement on Facebook calling the vandalism "despicable" and "a cowardly act".

In the Canadian city of Toronto, Mayor John Tory has condemned anti-Semitic hate notes left outside the homes of Jewish residents.

Image copyright @IvankaTrump

Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka - who has converted to Judaism and whose husband is Jewish - also condemned the threats.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been reports of threats to centres in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Delaware, Connecticut, Alabama, California, Maine, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missouri, Wisconsin, Texas and Kansas.

The JCC Association of North America, which has received many of the threats, has since been reviewing its security plans.

"We will not be cowed by threats intended to disrupt people's lives or the vital role Jewish community centers play as gathering places, schools, camps, and fitness and recreation", the JCC said in a statement on Monday.

Some 170 headstones were damaged at a Jewish cemetery in St Louis, which was established in 1893 by a group of Russian immigrants

Mr Trump's condemnation comes after days of criticism that his administration lacked a plan to deal with the increase in anti-Jewish threats.

Last week, when he was asked about the rise in threats during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mr Trump cited his presidential election victory.

"I think one of the reasons I won the election is we have a very, very divided nation, very divided. And hopefully, I'll be able to do something about that," he told an Israeli reporter.

Later that week an orthodox Jewish reporter asked Mr Trump about US anti-Semitism, while emphasising that he was not linking the president himself to such incidents.

Mr Trump responded he is the "least anti-Semitic person that you've ever seen in your entire life", before telling the reporter to be quiet as he tried to ask a follow-up question.