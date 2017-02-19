Donald Trump: Americans assess the first month

Donald Trump has been president for four weeks. We asked different groups of people living in America what that's meant to them.

The Republican women learning to love Trump

Not a single one of these New Hampshire women voted for Mr Trump during the early Republican primary in the state.

But as conservatives, they're willing to give the president a chance.

Media caption These Republican women support President Donald Trump's agenda in Washington

The black poets calling him out

Poets who host slams at Busboys and Poets in Washington, DC, share their lyrical challenges and commentary on Donald Trump.

Media caption 'We see you': Black poets challenge Trump

The campus conservatives on liberal campuses

Young conservatives tell us what it's like being a political outsider at their universities.

Media caption 'It gets lonely': Being conservative on a liberal campus

The Muslim students concerned about the travel ban

Students and medical trainees react to the "betrayal" and "involuntary prison" of Donald Trump's travel ban and the longer-term consequences of the president's rhetoric.

Media caption Muslim students on Trump ban: 'I don't belong here'

Trump supporters

Americans who voted for Mr Trump give their early reviews of what he has and hasn't done.