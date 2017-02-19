Donald Trump: Americans assess the first month
- 19 February 2017
Donald Trump has been president for four weeks. We asked different groups of people living in America what that's meant to them.
The Republican women learning to love Trump
Not a single one of these New Hampshire women voted for Mr Trump during the early Republican primary in the state.
But as conservatives, they're willing to give the president a chance.
The black poets calling him out
Poets who host slams at Busboys and Poets in Washington, DC, share their lyrical challenges and commentary on Donald Trump.
The campus conservatives on liberal campuses
Young conservatives tell us what it's like being a political outsider at their universities.
The Muslim students concerned about the travel ban
Students and medical trainees react to the "betrayal" and "involuntary prison" of Donald Trump's travel ban and the longer-term consequences of the president's rhetoric.
Trump supporters
Americans who voted for Mr Trump give their early reviews of what he has and hasn't done.