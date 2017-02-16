Tennis star Bouchard honours Super Bowl blind date bet

Image copyright AP Image caption Tennis pro Eugenie Bouchard met a 20-year-old student for a blind date in New York

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has honoured her promise to join a 20-year-old student for a date, after he won their Twitter wager over the US Super Bowl.

While the Atlanta Falcons were 21-0 ahead, Ms Bouchard predicted their victory online.

But when New England Patriots fan John Goehrke bet her a date that his team would triumph, she gamely accepted.

The Patriots duly mounted a nail-biting comeback in the game's dying minutes.

Ms Bouchard, 22, clearly a woman of her word, tweeted a picture of herself and Mr Goehrke en route to a New York basketball game.

"Just met my 'Super Bowl Twitter Date' John. On our way to the @BrooklynNets game!" she wrote.

Image copyright Twitter/GenieBouchard Image caption Eugenie Bouchard tweeted a selfie with John Goehrke after he won their bet - and a date

The Montreal native had secured prime courtside seats for the encounter, where the Brooklyn Nets took on the Milwaukee Bucks.

She joked about her losing form on the night of the Grammy's, tweeting: "Not making any bets tonight!" with a laughing emoji.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who led the Patriots to a 34-28 win, described the Super Bowl clash as a "hell of a football game".

Whether it sparked a historic love match too, fans will have to wait and see.

