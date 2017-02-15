Andy Puzder withdraws nomination after losing Republican support

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Andy Puzder (R) is the first of Mr Trump's cabinet picks to fail to secure a nomination

US President Donald Trump's choice for labour secretary has withdrawn from consideration on the eve of a long-delayed confirmation hearing.

Andrew Puzder lost the support of several Republican senators after admitting employing an illegal immigrant as a former housekeeper.

The fast-food billionaire had been criticised for his remarks on women and employees at his employees.

He was the first Trump cabinet pick to fail to secure a nomination.

The fallout from a rancorous 1980s divorce had also returned to dog him.

It recently emerged that his ex-wife appeared in disguise as a victim of domestic violence in a 1990 episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show, titled High Class Battered Women.

Following their 1987 divorce, Lisa Fierstein retracted her domestic abuse claims.

She said the allegation was a tactic to secure a child custody agreement.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Advocates of a higher minimum wage protested outside the Hardee's headquarters earlier this week

In an 18 January letter to the Senate committee that had been due to hold Mr Puzder's confirmation hearing, Ms Fierstein said: "Andy is not and was not abusive or violent."

But Susan Collins, one of several Republican senators who withheld support for Mr Puzder, said she was taking the talk show tape into consideration.

The Maine politician told reporters on Monday: "I have gone to view the Oprah Winfrey show for an hour on which his former wife appeared and I am reviewing the other information that has come to light."

The clip was presented last month to members of the Senate panel.

The CKE Restaurants chief executive's opposition to raising the minimum wage and Obama-era regulations mandating overtime pay to low-paid employees had also drawn the ire of union groups.

Some of his staff at burger chains such as Carl's Jr and Hardee's claimed they were victims of wage theft or victims of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Perhaps most damagingly, Mr Puzder had also admitted failing to pay taxes onn a undocumented housekeeper who worked for him for up to five years.

He later repaid back-taxes after being nominated by Mr Trump.

"I fully support the president and his highly qualified team," said Mr Puzder in a statement on Wednesday as he confirmed his withdrawal.