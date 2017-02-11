'Trump has taken a mother from her children'

The mother-of-two who was detained on Wednesday when she went for a routine check-in with US immigration officials says Donald Trump's crack down on illegal immigrants is "unfair".

Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, 36, has lived in the US for more than 20 years.

"I think it was unfair because I was working," she said.

"I'm not taking anything away from anyone… instead he's taking away my children's right to be with their mother," she added.