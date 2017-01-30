Fake news: This is a war on 'alternative media'

MPs are launching a parliamentary inquiry into the "growing phenomenon of fake news".

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee said it would investigate concerns about the public being swayed by propaganda and untruths.

Sean Adl-Tabataba, editor-in-chief of Yournewswire.com, told the Today programme this is a war on "alternative media".

A story by his website saying the Queen was threatening to abdicate should Britain leave the EU was shared on Facebook over 23,000 times. It was also untrue.

Culture secretary Damian Collins says it's important consumers know when stories are coming from legitimate news sources.

So does Mr Adl-tabataba think he is a purveyor of fake news?