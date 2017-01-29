Germany: Six teens dead in Bavaria after party in a garden shed

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption A German policeman at the entrance to the area where the bodies were found

Six teenagers have been found dead in Germany after a party in a garden shed.

The bodies were discovered on Sunday in the Bavarian town of Arnstein in central Germany. They were all aged between 18 and 19,

Police say the cause of the deaths is unclear, but that there are no initial indications of a violent crime.

The youths were found by the owner of the shed. He was looking for his children, who had not reappeared after the party the night before.