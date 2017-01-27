Trump Mexico wall will destroy lives, Berlin mayor warns

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The mayor of Berlin warned Mr Trump that walls can "destroy the lives of millions"

Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller has urged US President Donald Trump "not to go down the road of isolation" with his planned border wall with Mexico.

Mr Mueller warned such divides cause "slavery and pain" and would "destroy the lives of millions".

The German city was divided by the Berlin Wall from 1961 to 1989.

Mr Mueller's statement came as Mr Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto agreed to "work out their differences" over the issue.

The planned wall was one of Mr Trump's key election campaign pledges, but it has cast a shadow over the US's relationship with its neighbour.

"We Berliners know best how much suffering was caused by the division of an entire continent," Mr Mueller said in a statement, referring to Europe's "Iron Curtain".

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Berlin Wall (pictured in 1986) divided the city from 1961 to 1989

He said the city could not "silently look on as a country sets about building a new wall".

"We cannot let our historical experience get trashed by the very people to whom we owe much of our freedom: the Americans.

"I call on the president not to go down the road of isolation," the statement reads (in German). "Mr President, don't build this wall."

A strategic relationship

At a joint news conference on Friday at the White House with the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, Mr Trump said he had had a "very good call" with Mr Pena Nieto.

The White House later released a statement describing the telephone conversation as "productive and constructive", adding that both presidents recognised the "differences of positions" on the issue of the proposed wall.

"Both presidents have instructed their teams to continue the dialogue to strengthen this important strategic and economic relationship," the statement said.

He did not reveal the subject of the conversation with Mr Nieto when questioned at the White House, but said the US was "no longer going to be the country that doesn't know what it's doing".

Who will pay?

Mr Nieto has repeatedly stated that Mexico will not pay for the wall and has condemned a US suggestion that it may impose a 20% tax on his country's imports to finance the structure.

The Mexican president earlier cancelled a visit to the US over the row over who would pay for the barrier.

It comes as Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim offered to help his government negotiate with Mr Trump.

