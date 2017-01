Stevie Wonder heard Grayson Erhard play Superstition and joined him on stage.

The young musician was performing in the lobby of a Los Angeles hotel as part of a music festival when the legendary Stevie Wonder heard him and decided to join in.

Picture: Grayson Erhard and Stevie Wonder during the performance; Credit: Kat Ellis Photography; Video: Courtesy of Grayson Erhard Music Facebook page