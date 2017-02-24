Colourism: 'There's not just one way of being beautiful'

Since she was five, Lindsay Sanders noticed the subtle ways being black made her stand out.

White classmates would touch her hair uninvited and say her braids looked like fuzzy caterpillars.

Now 13 years old, Lindsay is facing colourism, also known as shade-ism - the discrimination based on the darkness of skin tone. Some of her friends have been driven to tears after getting picked on for their complexion.

"It's there, is real and it affects people." Lindsay says.

As an aspiring community leader, she wants people to rethink this preference and prejudice against women of colour,

Video by Soraya Auer

Lindsay is part of a BBC World Service radio documentary, Michelle Obama: 'Black Like Me'.

