Obama fears moment 'may be passing' for two-state solution

US President Barack Obama has said he fears "the moment may be passing" for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

In his final news conference, Mr Obama said a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements should be a "wake-up call".

He also warned his successor Donald Trump against any "sudden, unilateral moves" on the conflict.

Mr Obama was apparently referring to Mr Trump's plan to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The outgoing US president said Israeli settlements were "creating a reality on the ground" that would render a two-state solution impossible.

Mr Obama said that during the transition, his team has sought to provide the incoming Trump administration with "the context in which the president-elect may want to make some these decisions".

He declared that the "status quo is unsustainable" and said that early in his administration he decided to try to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution because he does not "see an alternative to it".

Mr Obama was criticised for not using the US veto to block December's UN resolution.

The issue of Jewish settlements is one of the most contentious between Israel and the Palestinians, who see them as an obstacle to peace.

About 500,000 Jews live in about 140 settlements built since Israel's 1967 occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The settlements are considered illegal under international law, though Israel disputes this.