Moth with 'golden flake hairstyle' named after Donald Trump

Image copyright Vazrick Nazari/Getty Images Image caption The Neopalpa donaldtrumpi is a native of parts of Mexico

A tiny moth with a very recognisable "hairstyle" has become the first creature named after the soon-to-be 45th president of the United States.

The Neopalpa donaldtrumpi was discovered in California by researcher Vazrick Nazari, of Ottawa, Canada.

The name was inspired by the striking golden flakes covering its head, which he likened to Donald Trump's famous mop.

Nine species were named after President Barack Obama during his term in office.

What Mr Trump will make of the honour remains to be seen - especially as the tiny moth, with its wingspan of just more than a centimetre, is native to southern California and the Mexican region of Baja California.

Image copyright Vazrick Nazari Image caption The moth has a wingspan of just more than a centimetre

However, Mr Nazari said he hoped it would inspire Mr Trump to prioritise ecological issues during his term in office.

He told Live Science: "I hope that the president will make conservation of such fragile ecosystems in the US his top priority. These ecosystems still contain many undiscovered and undescribed species, and deserve to be protected for future generations."