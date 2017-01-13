Stolen baby found alive in South Carolina 18 years on

A girl stolen as a newborn from a Florida hospital has been found alive after 18 years, police in South Carolina say.

Kamiyah Mobley, who was taken in July 1998, was found after a series of tips, police said.

Authorities in Walterboro, South Carolina, arrested Gloria Williams, 51, in connection with the abduction.

Ms Mobley was living under another name, had no idea of her situation and believed Ms Williams was her mother.