Donald Trump promises report on hacking
- 13 January 2017
- From the section US & Canada
Donald Trump has promised to issue a report within 90 days on allegations of Russian hacking during the US presidential election campaign.
In a series of tweets, the president-elect called the claims "made up facts by sleazebag political operatives".
US intelligence agencies have accused Russia of interfering in the election by hacking party communications.
They are also weighing claims that Moscow is holding compromising information about Mr Trump.