Trump denies Russian 'leverage' amid claims of compromising material

Image copyright AFP Image caption Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin's office have strongly denied the allegations

US President-elect Donald Trump has reacted furiously to claims that Russia has "compromising" material on him, saying Moscow has "never tried to use leverage on me".

Mr Trump condemned intelligence agencies for allowing "fake news" to "leak" into the public, asking: "Are we living in Nazi Germany?"

The claims say his election campaign communicated with Moscow and also contain suggestions of prostitute use.

Russia also angrily denied the claims.

Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, said the allegations were "pulp fiction" and a "clear attempt to damage relations".

In a series of tweets, Mr Trump said: "Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!

"I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state!

"Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?"

Last week, US intelligence agencies released an unclassified report saying Russia ran a hacking campaign to influence the US presidential elections.

Now separate reports circulating in US media say Russia has damaging information about the president-elect's business interests and salacious video evidence of his private life.

Mr Trump is due to hold a news conference on Wednesday.