US election hacking: Putin 'sought to help' Trump

Image copyright AFP Image caption Donald Trump's briefing with spy chiefs was one of several meetings he held in New York on Friday

Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to help Donald Trump win the presidential election, a US intelligence report says.

The unclassified report says the Russian leader "ordered" a campaign aimed at influencing the election.

The report was released shortly after intelligence chiefs briefed Mr Trump on their findings.

Mr Trump stopped short of accusing Russia of interfering, saying only that the election outcome was not affected.

The report says that the Kremlin developed a "clear preference" for Mr Trump.

"We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election," it said.

"Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary [Hillary] Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency."

The 25-page document is a cut-down version of the classified report presented to President Barack Obama on Thursday and to Mr Trump on Friday.

The unclassified version contained no detailed evidence of Mr Putin's alleged role.

Since winning the election, Mr Trump has repeatedly questioned US intelligence claims of Russian hacking.

US officials previously said the Kremlin was behind the hacking of Democratic Party emails aimed at damaging Mr Trump's rival, Hillary Clinton.

The report said intelligence agencies had "high confidence" that Russian military intelligence used intermediaries such as WikiLeaks to release emails it had gathered from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and senior Democrats.

Russia has denied any involvement in the hacking and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says Moscow was not the source for the site's mass leak of emails from the Democratic Party.

Image copyright AP Image caption Donald Trump has hinted at forming closer ties with Russia and Vladimir Putin

Shortly before his briefing with intelligence chiefs, Mr Trump dismissed the Russian hacking claims as a "political witch-hunt" by his opponents.

He told the New York Times that US institutions had been the target of previous hacking attacks, but they had not received the same media attention as the alleged intrusions during the election campaign.

The meeting at Trump Tower involved National Intelligence Director Gen James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James Comey.

Mr Trump, who will be inaugurated on 20 January, described their talks as "constructive".

In a statement afterwards he declined to single out Russia and said he had "tremendous respect for the work and service done" by those in the US intelligence community.

"While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organisations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election," he said.

"Whether it is our government, organisations, associations or businesses we need to aggressively combat and stop cyber-attacks. I will appoint a team to give me a plan within 90 days of taking office."

The identities of the Russian agents allegedly directly responsible for the hack are known to US authorities but have not been released publicly, reports say, citing intelligence sources.

Last week President Obama ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats from the US over the alleged hacking. Russia has said it will not reciprocate.