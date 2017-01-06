Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: Multiple people shot dead by Florida gunman

Image copyright PBS

"Multiple people" have been shot dead by a lone gunman at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida, say officials.

The airport said there was an "ongoing incident" at the baggage claim area in Terminal 2.

There were several people dead and one person in custody, Broward Sheriff's office said in a tweet.

Hundreds of people were standing on the tarmac as dozens of police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene.

Police received a call just before 1300 local time (1800 GMT) about shots fired at Terminal Drive.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer said in a tweet: "I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."

A Miami TV station tweeted footage claiming to be filmed from inside the baggage terminal.

The video shows several injured people laying on the floor, as witnesses shout for medical help.

Florida Governor Rick Scott is travelling to the airport to be briefed by law enforcement.

Are you in the affected area? Did you witness the events? You can share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

If you are willing to speak further to a BBC journalist, please include a contact telephone number.

Email your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk, upload them here, tweet them to @BBC_HaveYourSay or text 61124. If you are outside the UK, send them to the international number +44 7624 800 100 or WhatsApp us on +44 7525 900971.

Read our terms and conditions.