Chicago gang violence: Six Hobos leaders convicted

Six senior members of a notorious Chicago gang accused of murder, robbery and drug dealing have been convicted by a US federal jury.

The leader of the Hobos, Gregory "Bowlegs" Chester and alleged hitman Paris Poe were among those found guilty of racketeering conspiracy.

Prosecutors alleged the conspiracy involved nine murders in a decade punctuated by ruthless violence.

The verdict comes amid continuing concern at Chicago's murder rate.

Officials say 762 people were killed in Chicago last year, far more than any other US city, with much of the violence attributed to gangs.

Among the most vicious killings was that of government informant Keith Daniels, who was shot dead in front of his step-children and fiancee three years ago.

The court heard how Poe, wearing a mask and dress in black, shot Daniels more than dozen times outside his apartment.

Poe was also alleged to have robbed NBA player Bobby Simmons at gunpoint outside a nightclub, making off with a $200,000 (£162,000) diamond and gold necklace.

Prosecutors described how the gang gloried in extreme violence on Chicago's South Side, including the use of a hot iron to torture robbery victims.

All six will be sentenced later this year and face possible life sentences.