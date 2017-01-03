Janet Jackson, 50, gives birth to a boy, Eissa Al Mana

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Singer Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam al-Mana

Singer Janet Jackson has at the age of 50 given birth to her first child, a baby boy, her publicist has confirmed.

A statement said the musician and her Qatari businessman husband, Wissam Al Mana, were "thrilled" to welcome the infant, Eissa Al Mana.

"Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," the publicist added.

Speculation about her pregnancy surfaced last April when she postponed her Unbreakable tour.

She had said she wanted to focus on planning a family with her husband, whom she wed in 2012.

Jackson had earlier been spotted in London shopping for baby essentials.

Profile: Janet Jackson

Janet Damita Jo Jackson was born on 16 May 1966 in Gary, Indiana

She is the youngest of nine children and sister of late pop icon Michael Jackson

She released her first album, Janet Jackson, in 1982

She has a total of 11 albums with the most recent, Unbreakable, released in 2015

She is a seven-time Grammy award winner

She began her career with the family's reality TV series The Jacksons in 1976 and has since appeared in several movies such as Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married

The singer married her third husband, Qatari billionaire Wissam al-Mana, in 2012

Her two previous marriages were a year-long union with soul singer James DeBarge in the mid-1980s, and to dancer Rene Elizondo Jr from 1991-2000

Janet Jackson is far from the only famous face to give birth later in life.

Oscar-winning Halle Berry had her second child at 47, three years ago, and John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston gave birth to her third child at 48.

Geena Davis - best known for her role in Thelma and Louise - became a mother later in life after falling in love with an Iranian-American neurosurgeon in her 40s. Her first child, a girl, arrived when she was 46, followed two years later by twin boys.

Then there was Swiss billionaire Maria Louis-Dreyfus, who gave birth to twin girls in March 2016, aged 53.

But these mothers - and Jackson - are all positively young when compared to the world's oldest new mothers.

There are at least three women in India who claimed to have carried their children to term when at least two decades older than the pop singer.