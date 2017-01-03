Trump inauguration: Clintons and Bushes to attend ceremony

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Clintons and Bushes attended Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009.

Bill and Hillary Clinton will attend Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC, aides tell US media.

George W Bush and his wife Laura have also announced plans to turn up, saying they want to "witness the peaceful transfer of power".

The Manhattan business mogul will be sworn in as the 45th US president on Capitol Hill on 20 January.

Mr Trump defeated Mrs Clinton in November's election and castigated Mr Bush over the Iraq war and 9/11.

Image copyright AP Image caption Former presidents normally have a prime location on the dais as the new president is sworn in

Before Tuesday's announcement, Jimmy Carter was the only former president to have said he would attend the nation's 58th inauguration.

Another former White House incumbent, George HW Bush, 92, has already said he will not attend the event, citing his age.

Despite Mrs Clinton winning the popular vote by nearly three million ballots, Mr Trump succeeded in getting the all-important electoral college votes required to win.

During the election campaign, Mr Trump ridiculed Mr Bush's claim to have kept Americans safe, pointing out the 9/11 attacks happened on his watch.

He had also accused the former Republican president of lying about the existence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

And Mr Trump pummelled another member of the Bush clan, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, calling his primary season rival "low-energy".

He had also savaged his Democratic rival, Mrs Clinton, labelling her "Crooked Hillary".