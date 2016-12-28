Election hacking: US senators call for sanctions on Russia

Image copyright EPA Image caption The three US senators have been touring the Baltic states together

Three prominent US senators have warned that Russia and its president may face sanctions over the country's alleged interference in last month's presidential election.

Republicans John McCain and Lindsey Graham, and Democrat Amy Klobuchar, said the move had cross-party support.

But it is not yet clear what the sanctions might involve.

President-elect Donald Trump has rejected claims of Russian interference.

Earlier this month, CIA officials told US media they had "high confidence" that Russian hackers had attempted to sway the US election in Mr Trump's favour.

The Trump team responded to those reports by saying "these are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction".

Mr Graham told CNN the proposed sanctions would "hit Russia hard, particularly (President) Putin as an individual.

"I would say that 99 of us (senators) believe the Russians did this and we're going to do something about it."

He told reporters: "Russia is trying to break the back of democracies all around the world. It is now time for Russia to understand - enough is enough."

Mr McCain, Mr Graham and Ms Klobuchar are visiting the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which are Nato members close to Russia's western edge.

The EU is still sanctioning Russia over its 2014 annexation of the Crimea peninsula. The sanctions, which target Russian arms exporters, banks and individuals blamed for the pro-Russian insurgency in Ukraine, have taken a heavy economic toll on Russia to date.