Indiana mum 'bit and beat sons for opening Christmas gifts'

Image copyright Hancock County Sheriff Image caption Sascha Collins could face up to 12 years behind bars if convicted

An Indiana mother has been charged with beating her two young sons and biting one of them after they opened their Christmas gifts early.

Sascha Collins, 36, is charged with two counts of battery for last Sunday's alleged assault in Greenfield, 25 miles (40km) east of Indianapolis.

Her seven- and nine-year-old sons told police they had opened presents found hidden in their mother's closet.

She beat them with a belt buckle and threw them against the wall, they said.

The boys' teenage sister alerted authorities after finding them injured and upset.

Derek Towle, acting chief for Greenfield Police, told WISH-TV: "When we see these types of things happen it breaks our hearts knowing that this is going on.

"We try to see that it was just a kid's excitement and that is what we want for them to have, excitement around Christmas time."

The local TV station reports that Ms Collins faces charges of domestic battery against a disabled person and domestic battery with bodily injury against a person under 14.

She is in custody and could face up to 12 years behind bars if convicted.

The boys' injuries reportedly did not require medical attention.