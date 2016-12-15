US world boxing champion Terence 'Bud' Crawford jailed

Image copyright AP Image caption Crawford celebrates after defeating Molina in Omaha on 10 December

US world boxing champion Terence "Bud" Crawford has been given a 90-day jail term after a fracas at a car body shop.

A judge also ordered Crawford, 29, to serve two years probation and do 120 hours of community service.

He was found guilty of disorderly conduct and damage to property in April in the shop in Omaha, Nebraska, where his car was being resprayed.

His sentencing comes five days after he defeated John Molina to retain his WBC and WBO world super-lightweight titles.

600lb engine

During Thursday's sentencing, Judge Marcena Hendrix told Crawford: "You've continued to act as if you are above the law, and you are not".

He is expected to serve about 50 days under Nebraska's sentencing guidelines.

In April, Crawford confronted the owner of the shop which had been painting his 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Crawford, who had paid half of the fee for the work, refused to pay the rest, saying he was dissatisfied with the service.

That triggered the confrontation, during which Crawford managed to forcefully remove his car which was placed on a hydraulic lift.

Shop owner Michael Nelson said the boxer was able to push a 600lb (272kg) engine left underneath the lift so that the vehicle could be lowered to the floor.

The boxer then tied a rope to the car and towed it away, Mr Nelson said.