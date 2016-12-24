How phones changed the imagery of the American campaign

The election of 2016 was one of the most turbulent in modern history, and a new photo exhibit in New York examines how moving and still images played a part in telling the narrative.

The show, at the International Center of Photography, explores how candidates have shaped their image over the years - and how the use of smartphones is making that harder to control.

