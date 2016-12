President Barack Obama has been re-elected for a second term, defeating Republican challenger Mitt Romney. America's first black president comfortably secured the 270 votes in the electoral college needed to win the race.

After a hard-fought race that began nearly two years ago and cost more than $2bn (£1.3bn), tens of millions of Americans turned out to decide whether to re-elect the Democratic president or hand the job to Mr Romney.

On the Eastern Seaboard, the fallout from storm Sandy disrupted voting plans. Temporary polling stations like this one in New York were set up where original sites were destroyed or damaged.

In contrast, those in California were able to turn out straight from the surf.

As the polls began to close, the US waited to hear who would be the next president.

In New York, the Empire State Building was lit in blue and red to display the projected votes of both candidates.

As the first results started to come in, Mr Obama's supporters heard he had taken key states Michigan and Pennsylvania, as well as many others he won in 2008.

Mr Romney's supporters were also hopeful as they heard their candidate had carried solid Republican states, in addition to taking Indiana from Mr Obama.

Yet it soon became clear that President Obama was to serve a second term, as victory in Ohio meant he had secured the 270 votes needed to win.

Republican supporters were left to wonder what might have been despite the fact that several swing states, including Florida and Virginia, had yet to report results.

Mr Obama prevailed despite lingering dissatisfaction with the economy and a well-funded challenge by Mr Romney.

Mr Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, called the president to concede the election. He then delivered a brief speech, in which he said: "The nation chose another leader, and so Ann and I join with you to pray for him and for this great nation."