California woman cuts off husband's penis

Image caption Catherine Kieu Becker allegedly laced her husband's dinner with a drug

A US woman drugged her estranged husband, tied him to a bed and cut off his penis, police in California say.

The woman then threw the penis into the waste disposal and told police who attended the incident in Garden Grove, near Los Angeles: "He deserved it."

Catherine Kieu Becker, 48, has been charged with poisoning and assault with a deadly weapon.

The 51-year-old victim, who has not been named, is in a serious condition following surgery.

Lt Jeff Nightengale, of Garden Grove police, said the two are going through a divorce.

He said the woman had drugged the man's dinner on Monday night.

"He believed something was wrong with his food," he said.

"The victim went to lie down and he woke up tied to the bed with his wife tugging his clothes off.

"The female cut off his penis with a knife... tossed the penis in the garbage disposal and turned the disposal to the 'on' position.

"The suspect called 911 and told responding officers that he 'deserved it'."

He added: "Officers arrived and located a male victim tied to the bed and bleeding from his groin area."

Ms Becker was arrested on suspicion of aggravated mayhem, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, administering a drug with intent to commit a felony, poisoning and spousal abuse.

She is due to appear in court on Wednesday.