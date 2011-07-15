Troops kill Kashmir 'militants' as fighting continues

Image caption The level of violence in Indian-administered Kashmir has diminished in recent months

Security forces in Indian-administered Kashmir say they have killed three militants in a clash in Kupwara district.

Up to five militants entered a house in Maidanpora village and large numbers of soldiers and policemen surrounded the house, an army spokesman said.

Lt-Col JS Brar said three soldiers had been injured in the violence, which was ongoing.

Fighting began after a woman who was being held hostage there sneaked out.

Kashmir, which is claimed by both India and Pakistan, has recently seen a drop in violence.

Thousands of people have been killed in the region since an armed rebellion against Indian rule erupted in 1989.

The operation in Kupwara was launched early on Friday after the army received information that some militants were holding a meeting in the house, Lt-Col Brar said.

Security forces began firing after the woman emerged from the house, officials said.

Residents had been asked to leave the area, reports said.