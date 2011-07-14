Four die as blast rips through Pakistan house
- 14 July 2011
South Asia
At least four people were killed when a blast ripped through a house where explosives were stored in south-west Pakistan, officials said.
The explosion in Chaman town, in Balochistan province, on the Afghan border also wounded 10 people.
An official said the dead and wounded were Afghan refugees who were living in the house.
It is not clear who had stored the weapons and explosives in the house, officials said.