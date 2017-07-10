Vertical video on the BBC News app
- 10 July 2017
- From the section BBC World News: 24 hour news TV channel
Our award-winning BBC news app just got even better. We now support vertical video, maximizing the screen on your device. The videos are designed to fit your lifestyle, with easy-to-consume content on the go.
Stay up-to-date with the best news stories from around the world, and swipe your way through a curated list of the day's news.