Vertical video on the BBC News app

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The award-winning BBC news app now supports vertical video.

Our award-winning BBC news app just got even better. We now support vertical video, maximizing the screen on your device. The videos are designed to fit your lifestyle, with easy-to-consume content on the go.

Stay up-to-date with the best news stories from around the world, and swipe your way through a curated list of the day's news.

Download the app for iOS here

Download for Android here