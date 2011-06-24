The Reith Lectures 2011: Securing Freedom

Image caption Aung San Suu Kyi's two lectures were secretly filmed in Burma.

The 2011 Reith Lectures, first broadcast on BBC Radio 4, are entitled Securing Freedom, and will be given by two speakers, Burmese pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and former MI5 director-general Baroness Manningham-Buller. The lectures will all be available as podcasts.

Saturday 2 July and Sunday 3 July: Lecture 1: Liberty

The Burmese pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi's lectures were secretly filmed in Burma, and the material smuggled out of the country.

The lectures were then played to an audience in the BBC's Broadcasting House in London.

In her first lecture, reflecting on her own experience under house arrest in Burma, she explores the universal human aspiration to be free and the spirit which drives people to dissent.

She also comments on the Arab Spring, comparing the event that triggered last December's revolution in Tunisia with the death of a student during a protest in Burma in 1988.

Saturday 9 July and Sunday 10 July: Lecture 2: Dissent

In her second lecture, the Burmese pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi examines what drives people to dissent.

Reflecting on the history of her own party, the National League for Democracy, Aung San Suu Kyi examines the meaning of opposition and dissident. She explains her reasons for following the path of non-violence.

The Reith Lectures will be broadcast on Saturdays at 0210 and 1510 GMT, and on Sundays at 1210 GMT. They will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and the BBC World Service.