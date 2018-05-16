Image copyright MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP/Getty Images Image caption Saudi activist Manal Al Sharif

It is a matter of weeks until the ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia will be lifted.

Some men have taken to social media to vent their dissatisfaction with the change in the law, using an Arabic hashtag that translates as: "You won't drive."

However, the hashtag went viral when Saudi women began hitting back at the sexist remarks.

"You wont drive" has been used on Twitter over 65,000 times since Monday.

Lots of women posted funny pictures and videos to accompany their response to the hashtag.

A number of women decided to use the phrase to post pictures of their dream cars.

One user shared a photograph of a bright pink Audi along with the caption: "My car: June 2018".

Some other women shared photographs of their Saudi Driving School books.

Twitter user @Laam_92 simply and defiantly captioned her contribution to the trend: "I will drive."

Others suggested that the men who "give themselves the right to interfere in something that concerns women" were "losers".

While many of the responses to the hashtag were light-hearted, some shared a more serious analysis of the trend.

Sarah Al-Otaibi wrote that "this disgusting hashtag" was being used "to threaten women who might even think of driving".

The lifting of the driving ban is one of a number of changes brought in by 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in recent years.

