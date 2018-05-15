Middle East

'Hear our message': Gaza border violence in pictures

  • 15 May 2018
Related Topics

Monday was the deadliest day since violent unrest returned to the Gaza Strip border fence with Israel almost two months ago.

Palestinian protests were fuelled by the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem.

Israeli troops guarding the border killed at least 58 people and injured almost 3,000.

Palestinians protesters pulling barbed wire fence installed by Israeli army along the border during clashes after protests near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip Image copyright EPA
Image caption Israel says some 40,000 Palestinians took part
A Palestinian protester throws stones at Israeli troops during clashes after protests near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip Image copyright EPA
Image caption Palestinians hurled stones and incendiary devices

Many may get martyred today, but the world will hear our message. Occupation must end.

Ali, science teacher, Gaza
Reuters
Palestinian female protesters carry tires during clashes after protests near the border with Israel in the east of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip Image copyright EPA
Image caption Palestinians protested at 13 locations along Israel's security fence
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier manoeuvres on the Israeli side of the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Israeli forces responded to protesters with tear gas and live fire from snipers
Palestinian protesters carry a wounded female protester during clashes after protests near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip Image copyright EPA
Image caption About 2,700 people were injured, Palestinian officials say

Killing me will not change anything. They need to kill every last one of us to change the facts.

Samir, refugee, Gaza
Reuters
A lone medic runs to a person who was shot along the border fence with Israel as mass demonstrations continue Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Monday was the deadliest day in Gaza since the 2014 war
Palestinians protesters pulling barbed wire fence installed by Israeli army along the border during clashes after protests near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip Image copyright EPA
Image caption Israel said soldiers had fired on people carrying out "terrorist activity and not on demonstrators"

I am happy that my son is a martyr. He is among dozens who died for the sake of Palestine.

Ibrahim, 50, whose son was killed near Gaza City
AFP
Israeli soldiers walk amidst smoke from a fire in a wheat field near the Kibbutz of Nahal Oz, along the border with the Gaza Strip, on May 14, 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Israeli soldiers patrolled along the Gaza border
A Palestinian woman documents the situation at the border fence with Israel as mass demonstrations continue on May 14 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption There was fierce condemnation from some countries but Israel's key ally, the US, stood by it
The mother of 8-month-old Palestinian infant Laila al-Ghandour, who died after inhaling tear gas during a protest against US embassy move to Jerusalem at the Israel-Gaza border Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Tensions were high in Gaza on Tuesday as Palestinians prepared to bury their dead

All images subject to copyright. Witness interviews by Reuters and AFP news agencies.

More on this story