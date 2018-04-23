Image copyright AFP Image caption Saleh al-Sammad had led the rebel Supreme Political Council since its creation in August 2016

A political leader of Yemen's rebel Houthi movement has been killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike, a rebel-run TV channel says.

Saleh Ali al-Sammad, chairman of the Houthis' Supreme Political Council, was "martyred" in the province of Hudaydah last Thursday, Al-Masirah reported.

Mahdi al-Mashat has succeeded him.

There was no immediate confirmation from the coalition, which has backed Yemen's government in the country's civil war over the past three years.

However, warplanes were said to have carried out a number of raids in Hudaydah last Thursday. Pro-rebel media reported at the time that five civilians were killed.

More than 5,970 civilians have been killed and 9,490 injured since the coalition intervened in the conflict between the Houthis and forces loyal to President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi in March 2015, according to the UN.

The fighting and a partial blockade by the coalition has also left 22 million people in need of humanitarian aid, created the world's largest food security emergency, and led to a cholera outbreak that is thought to have affected a million people.