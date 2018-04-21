Syria 'chemical' attack: Douma's warren of war tunnels revealed

Photographers have visited the network of tunnels used to move about Douma when it was under fire.

  • A man rides a motorcycle in a tunnel in Douma, Syria, 20 April 2018 EPA

    Bomb-proof tunnels big enough to drive down: the war-torn Syrian town of Douma has been yielding up its secrets since rebels abandoned it this month after the suspected government chemical attack there.

  • Tunnels in Douma, Syria, 20 April 2018 EPA

    The tunnels, fitted with electric lights, snake under the town.

  • Tunnels in Douma, Syria, 20 April 2018 EPA

    The impressive structures have reinforced walls and are paved in places.

  • Tunnel entrance in Douma, Syria, 20 April 2018 EPA

    Exits to the daylight world quickly reveal why people sheltered so deeply underground.

  • Ruins in Douma, 20 April EPA

    Much of the former opposition bastion has been reduced to rubble.

  • Children play on swings in Douma, 20 April EPA

    But there are still playgrounds, swings and children in Douma.