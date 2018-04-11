Trump warns Russia on Syria missile threat

US President Donald Trump has tweeted that Russia should "get ready" for missiles to be fired into Syria, in response to an alleged chemical attack at the weekend.

Senior Russian figures had threatened to meet any US strikes with a response.

Mr Trump previously promised a "forceful" response.

President Bashar al-Assad's government - which receives military backing from Russia - denies being behind any chemical attack.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

